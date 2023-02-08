Wacky Trailers for 'Seneca' Starring John Malkovich as the Philosopher

"Aim for virtue, happiness will follow." German distributor Weltkino Filmverleih has revealed two official trailers for the film Seneca, the latest from director Robert Schwentke who has been working in Hollywood for years (he last made Snake Eyes). The full title is actually Seneca - On the Creation of Earthquakes, and this is premiering at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival later this month, with a German release set in March. A look at the relationship between Seneca and Nero, the infamous Emperor he mentored since childhood and who accused him of plotting his assassination. The plot revolves around Nero telling him to kill himself, and how Seneca then responds. "Schwentke has made a pyrotechnic display of a film that is almost peerless in its use of over-the-top punchlines, splatter-sarcasm and love of verbal precocity. Stunning and incredibly topical, Seneca asks: is the educated elite a victim of tyranny or an opportunistic collaborator? The time is indeed ripe for political allegories." John Malkovich stars as the intellectual Italian stoic philosopher, with a cast including Tom Xander, Geraldine Chaplin, Louis Hofmann, and Lilith Stangenberg. It looks suitably wacky and weird, which is a refreshing change from so many serious movies out there. Enjoy.

Here's the two German trailers (+ posters) for Robert Schwentke's Seneca, from Weltkino's YouTube:

As the foster father and mastermind of the later Emperor Nero, Seneca (John Malkovich) is instrumental in the rise of the smug young tyrant. The philosopher, known for his great speeches on renunciation and clemency, is himself one of the richest men in ancient Rome. But when one day the student tires of his teacher, Nero orders Seneca to kill himself. Is Seneca ready for an honorable suicide, or is there still some time left for philosophical debauchery and sharp-tongued lessons? Seneca is directed by the German writer / filmmaker Robert Schwentke, director of the films Tattoo, The Family Jewels, Flightplan, The Time Traveler's Wife, RED, R.I.P.D., Divergent: Insurgent, Allegiant, The Captain, and Snake Eyes previously. The screenplay is written by Robert Schwentke and Matthew Wilder. Produced by Karim Debbagh, Frieder Schlaich, Irene von Alberti. This is premiering at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival later this month. The movie will open first in Germany starting March 23rd, 2023. There's still no US release date set yet - stay tuned.