Watch: A John Williams Featurette for 'Indiana Jones - Dial of Destiny'

"John's music is unparalleled… It's just incredible. How original and how powerful the themes are that John creates for each element of the film." Maestro! The best! Lucasfilm has posted a new promo featurette for James Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will be landing in theaters in a few weeks, focusing on legendary composer John Williams. Some may recall that last year we posted a video of Williams performing "Helena's Theme" from Dial of Destiny at a Hollywood Bowl performance before we even knew who Helena was. Now with the movie about to open, this featurette is a reminder of how glorious and iconic Williams is and all of his themes are. This is expected to be Williams' very last score after decades of work, though you never know. The video features Steven Spielberg, James Mangold, Harrison Ford, and Kathleen Kennedy talking about the magic of John Williams, along with some shots of him on the sound stage recording with the orchestra. A heartfelt reminder of how important a great score is when finishing a film, and how Indy's theme will be remember forever and ever. This sequel is worth seeing on the big screen.

Here's the new John Williams featurette for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, from YouTube:

You can view the first official trailer for Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny here or the second trailer here.

A fifth movie in the Indiana Jones franchise, continuing the story after Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). Starring Harrison Ford as adventurer Indiana Jones and Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena. The full cast also features Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones, Antonio Banderas, and Olivier Richters. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, also known as, Indiana Jones 5 is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker James Mangold, director of the movies Heavy, Cop Land, Girl Interrupted, Kate & Leopold, Identity, Walk the Line, 3:10 to Yuma, Knight and Day, The Wolverine, Logan, and Ford v Ferrari previously. The screenplay is written by Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth, and James Mangold. It's based on characters by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman. And produced by Steven Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Simon Emanuel, and Lucasfilm. Disney will release Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (aka Indy 5) in theaters everywhere worldwide starting on June 30th, 2023 this summer movie season. View the full trailer here.