Watch: Academy Awards Visual Effects Nominees of 2022 Showcase

The 2023 Academy Awards ceremony is coming up in just a few more weeks (review all of the nominees). As part of a final countdown, The Academy has been releasing a series of video showcases breaking down the five nominees in each of the various technical categories. One of the best must watch videos is one about the Best Visual Effects nominees. The five VFX nominated movies from 2022 are: Edward Berger's All Quiet on the Western Front, James Cameron's Avatar 2: The Way of Water, Matt Reeves' The Batman, Ryan Coogler's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Joseph Kosinski's Top Gun: Maverick. All of these are gorgeous movies, and I could easily watch full on documentaries about the VFX work on each of them. This showcase video (seen below) is only 6 minutes and spends a bit of time with the teams from each one. I'm still impressed by the video screen rig on The Batman, but everything from Avatar is jaw dropping.

Thanks to The Academy for the tip on this. Direct from their YouTube channel: "The Visual Effects teams behind each of this year's Oscar nominated films for Achievement in Visual Effects present before and after content, reels, and Q&A segments with the Academy governors." This year's five nominated movies and lead VFX artists are: All Quiet on the Western Front - Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank, and Kamil Jafar; Avatar: The Way of Water - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett; The Batman - Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands, and Dominic Tuohy; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White, and Dan Sudick; Top Gun: Maverick - Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson, and Scott R. Fisher. For more videos about nominees - visit @Oscars. The 2023 ceremony is on March 12th - watch & find out who wins.