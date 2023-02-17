Watch: Acclaimed Horror Short 'Cruise' - A Telemarketing Dark Satire

"You and a friend or loved one are headed for two weeks of sun and sand with Aloha Voyages." Don't pick up the phone! You never know what might happen if you hang up on the sales person calling. Cruise is a hilariously twisted, dark satire short film from Canada, now available to watch online. It played on the film festival circuit throughout most of 2022, stopping by Fantasia, Fantastic Fest, Seattle, and the London Short Film Festival. It also won the Jury Award for Best Canadian Short at the Calgary Underground Film Festival, and Best Horror Short at the Cinefantasy Festival. Cruise is a dark workplace satire about a telemarketer trying mightily to give away a free cruise. If he doesn't make a sale, well, this will be his very last job in sales – I can say that much. Starring Simon Pond, Chad Andrews, and Ray James as the Executioner. Once again, an excellent example of how a simple concept makes for a great short film, even in just one tiny office.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Intro from Vimeo: "We've all received scam phone calls, but what about the person making the calls? Cruise is a dark workplace satire about a hapless telemarketer trying mightily to give away a free cruise. And if he fails, there will be dire consequences." Cruise is written and directed by Toronto based filmmaker Sam Rudykoff, who is also a copywriter - you can view more of his films on his official website or follow him on IG @samrudykoff. Produced by Mark Delottinville & Sam Rudykoff; made by Big Pig Production Co. With cinematography by Peter John Schnobb, music by Marcel Ramagnano. It played Fantasia & Fantastic Fest in 2022. "It's been wild getting to screen this little project all over the world, and I'm thrilled that it’s found a great home online. A huge thanks to all the festivals that had us, and everybody who’s taken the time to watch." For info visit Vimeo. To view more shorts, click here.