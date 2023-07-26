Watch: Alien Puppet Short Film 'Myrna the Monster' About Loneliness

"I've been trying to get out more, and put myself out more." This short film premiered years ago but it's just now showing up online and it's worth a watch - it's just under 15 minutes. Some really impressive puppet work for the main character. Myrna the Monster is written and directed by Ian Samuels, who went on to make the feature films The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (which I really enjoyed) for Amazon, and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser for Netflix. Myrna first premiered at the 2015 Sundance Film Festival and it also played at the SXSW, Dallas, Nashville, and Montclair Film Festivals. A heart-broken alien dreamer from the moon named Myrna transitions into adult life in Los Angeles like any other 20-something. It's actually a touching little story about loneliness and connection. With the voice of Kathleen Hanna and Victor Yerrid as the puppeteer for Myrna, and animation by Ethan Clarke. It also reminds me of Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this debuting online. It's produced by Giulia Caruso, Jude Harris, Brendan Kennedy, and Ki Jin Kim. Featuring cinematography by Benjamin Kitchens, and puppet work by Victor Yerrid.