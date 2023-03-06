Watch: Angry Mindfulness in Short Film 'A Mind Full' with Daniel Boyd

"The pursuit of going for enlightenment means that you are always working on your mind in a positive sense… The more that we put into our practice, the more that we get out of it." Om. Is everyone ready for a mindfulness session today? Or maybe never? Enjoy this hilarious short film called A Mind Full, the latest from filmmaker Steve Whiteley. It will help you deal with anger! And maybe find some joy in laughter. We featured his short comedy Swiped a few years ago, and he's got another fun short film out now to make you laugh (debuted by Omeleto). A man teaches a mindfulness course, his final one before getting a certification, hoping it will bring both his pupils and himself inner peace. But when his anger from a student gets the better of him, his inner turmoil is broadcast to the world. Starring Daniel Boyd as Zander, Reis Daniel as Steve, and Susan Harrison. This is an amusing breakdown of the mindfulness industry, and also a smart look at how hard it is to not get angry these days. The short might help calm you better than a real session.

Thanks to Steve for the tip. Synopsis from YouTube: "Zander is stressed out, trying to get to the meditation class he teaches at a local Zen center. It's the final class in a six-week teacher certification program, but Zander is finding it hard to maintain his inner peace with all the traffic & stressful conversation he's trying to have. After arriving late, Zander settles into the class, but soon faces some questions from an especially challenging student, who voices some skepticism about the whole idea of enlightenment. Zander does his best to maintain an air of calm authority but finds himself rattled, distracted and increasingly agitated by his irascible student. Soon Zander's anger builds, threatening his 'mindfulness journey' and his future as a meditation instructor." A Mind Full is both written and directed by filmmaker Steve Whiteley - see more of his work on his YouTube or visit his official site. With cinematography by Adrian Marciante. Produced by Ias Balaskas, Yoyo Blair, and Whiteley. For details, visit YouTube or Steve's site. For more shorts, click here.