Watch: Animated Short 'Silvering' About a Woman Finding a Grey Hair

You never want to find your first grey hair. It's not a great experience. Yeah, it's normal, we all get grey hair at some point in our lives. But why now?! This animated short film called Silvering is made by a Scottish animation filmmaker named Eilidh Nicoll, who made this personal film about her own experience with a stray hair. Nicoll made this as her graduation film from the Edinburgh College of Art in 2021. This 6-minute short is written and directed and animated entirely by Nicoll, and has no dialogue - but it definitely doesn't need any. The sound design does all the work, along with the distinct style of the hand-drawn animation. As always, animated shorts are powerful in their storytelling potential - they're always so creative and engaging and clever, offering different perspectives and insight into life's experiences. Enjoy Nicoll's Silvering below.

Brief synopsis from Vimeo: "A ritualistic evening of self-care spirals into claustrophobic self-scrutiny when a woman discovers a grey hair." Silvering is an animated short film written and directed and animated by Scottish filmmaker Eilidh Nicoll now based in London - you can see more of her work on her Vimeo or visit her official website or follow her on IG @eilidh_nicoll. She explains: "Silvering is my BA(hons) Animation graduate film, completed in 2021 at Edinburgh College of Art." She was also a recipient of the inaugural "Young Scottish Filmmaker Prize" and a Royal TV Society Student Award. The short features riginal music by Carla Sayer and Tim du Feu, and sound design by Hervé Girardin.