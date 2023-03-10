Watch: 'Attack of the Giant Bubbles' Sci-Fi Invasion Mashup Short Film

"Have you seen something strange in the sky these days?" They're coming, they're invading! Bubbles, giant white bouncing bubbles! Batten down the hatches, get the defense system ready. This amusing three minute sci-fi mashup is the latest creation from French filmmaker / editor Fabrice Mathieu (we also posted his In the Shadow noir short a month ago). Attack of the Giant Bubbles is a cinema mashup short film using the white bubbles from the 60s TV series The Prisoner and some footage from classic sci-fi films including: Forbidden Planet, Mars Attacks!, Moonraker, Space: 1999, Thunderbirds are Go. It also has a kind of Independence Day vibe. Just another fun video made by Fabrice - makes me want to watch all these.

Thanks to Fabrice for the tip on this debuting online. Brief intro via YouTube: "The first ones came to spy us! Now, the Giant Bubbles attack!" Attack of the Giant Bubbles is a short film edited and created by French filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu - follow him @MathieuFabrice for more updates, or visit his Vimeo page or YouTube channel to view more of his very creative cinema work. He is best known as the creator of the TS: Terminators + TS2 Terminators 2: Primary Targets mash-up sci-fi shorts, and the recent noir project In the Shadow. This features music by Danny Elfman. It's inspired by the strange white balloons flying over countries. For more info, visit the short's YouTube. To discover more short films, click here. Nice bubbles?