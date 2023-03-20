Watch: Awkward Short 'I Am In Control' - Meet a Couple Gone Awry

"I feel like in modern society, we're all just constantly under attack, right?" If one of your friends came to you and said they don't defecate anymore, how would you react? That's what is going on in this funny short film - I Am In Control, directed by John Purcell. Two couples meet on the weekend, but when one of the couples reveals they're trying a new "thing" where they don't defecate anymore, it becomes super awkward. The short stars Aman Adumer, Martha Fearnley, George Kareman, & Malin von Euler-Hogan. "I thought I was married to a man who was in control." Ouch. "Control is a choice, I choose to control." This an astute mockery of the bullshit people believe nowadays, and how they'll try anything no matter how foolish.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Brief synopsis from Vimeo: "I Am In Control follows a pair of couples as they spend the weekend together, with one duo opening the conversation by announcing that they have given up that most animal of human behaviors - defecation." I Am In Control is directed and edited by Irish filmmaker John Purcell - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website. Written by John Purcell & Malin von Euler-Hogan - visit her official website. With cinematography by Cooper James. This was made entirely independently by the filmmakers, and originally debuted online. For more details on this, visit Vimeo or John's site. Thoughts?