Watch: Bewitching Animated Short 'Hôtel Nuit Noire' Made in France

"I thought this key only opened the right doors. But it turned this dream into a nightmare." Wow. Another magnificent short film made by students at the French animation school known as GOBELINS in Paris. This short is called Hôtel Nuit Noire, which in English is titled Midnight Hotel. "What if it were possible to meet one another in our sleep? One night, three strangers find themselves in a Hotel of dreams. They must navigate this strange world together before dawn." This short is less than 7 minutes, but is split into three chapters, each about a different character. Along with a sumptuous, moody score, it's a seriously bewitching animated short with a magical vibe that reminds me of Miyazaki's movies. This is one of these mesmerizing shorts where we recommend that everyone turn off the lights, go full screen, turn up the volume, and enjoy.

Full description from Vimeo: "What if it were possible to meet one another in our sleep? One night, three strangers find themselves in a Hotel of dreams. They must navigate this strange world together before dawn." Hôtel Nuit Noire is an animated short film created and directed by five student filmmakers - Vincent Albert, Neil Dieu, Malo Doucet, May Taraud, and Marie Toury. This is their graduation film from 2022. It's produced by French animation school Ecole de l'mage GOBELINS - visit their official website. Featuring a soundtrack by "What Benny Sees" (soundtrack on Spotify) with music by Félix Meyer and Jonas Roth, and a mix by David Couturier.