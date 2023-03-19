Watch: British Phone Hotline Paranoia Short 'You're Absolutely Right!'

"The last sane hotline in an insane world." Are you being watched? Are we all puppets? Maybe we all need a wake up call - or two. Perhaps this might be the first one for some. You're Absolutely Right! is a very dark comedy short film the UK, now available to watch online after playing at film festivals throughout last year. It's made by "Bousher & Gee", a directing duo made up of Ian Bousher & Theo Gee - filmmakers in London. A paranoid hoarder is seduced into doing the unthinkable by a hotline that only tells its customers that they're right. Seems to be a clever commentary on social media and how all this tech keeps people stuck in feedback loops telling them exactly what they want to hear over and over. Not exactly a feel good film. It stars Alison Fitzjohn as June, and Andrew Goddard as the voice of The Operator. The short is more of a cautionary tale than all-out comedy, which is a reflection of the times we're in and what's happening. Watch out - it gets pretty intense near the end. But I think it's important to address this paranoia problem directly.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip. Brief synopsis from Vimeo: "A paranoid hoarder is seduced into doing the unthinkable by a hotline that only tells its customers that they're right." You're Absolutely Right! is a comedy short written, produced, and directed by London-based filmmakers Ian Bousher & Theo Gee - also known as "Bousher & Gee" together, visit their official website to see more of their videos. You can follow them together as a directing duo on IG @bousherandgeedirectors. It's also produced by Leah Bethany Jones. Featuring cinematography by Brendan Harvey, and music composed by Matthew William Hamilton. The directors post on IG: "It's the last short film that we will probably be doing together, so please go give it some love and let us know what you think. Can't thank the incredible and amazing cast and crew enough - as always, you guys are the real heroes. And a big thank you too to ROSCO for sponsoring the film." For more details on this, visit Vimeo or the film's official site.