Watch: Charlie Kaufman's Short Film 'Jackals & Fireflies' for Samsung

"No one knows I'm me, so what am I worried about?" Likely Story + ArtClass have revealed a new short film called Jackals & Fireflies, which just so happens to be the latest Charlie Kaufman film, following his most recent feature I'm Thinking of Ending Things (that was on Netflix in 2020). This is also another advertisement, involving a phone company hiring a talented filmmaker to make a film shot on their phones (also see: Park Chan-wook's Life is But a Dream for Apple). A woman wanders the streets of New York City, takes buses and trains, sits in bars and coffee shops, experiencing the city's diverse neighborhoods, while thinking about her life, her loneliness, and unrequited love… She finds moments of communion with various people she meets along the way and with the city itself. Featuring music by Brian Kobayakawa. Shot on Galaxy S22 Ultra phones. Based on a poem by Eva H.D., which is recited in this. "The filmmakers kindly ask you please set the resolution to 4K and allow to buffer for optimal viewing experience." View in full below.

Here's the intro: A woman wanders the streets of New York City, takes buses and trains, sits in bars and coffee shops, experiencing the city's diverse neighborhoods, while thinking about her life, her loneliness, unrequited love. She finds moments of communion with various people she meets along the way and with the city itself. This project builds on the Filmed #withGalaxy campaign, which invites visionary directors to demonstrate that the Samsung Galaxy is the perfect tool they need to share their epic stories with the world. Jackals & Fireflies is a short film directed by writer / filmmaker Charlie Kaufman (I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Synecdoche, New York). The script is written by Eva H.D. (adapted from her poem of the same name). Produced by Gregory Zuk, Stefanie Azpiazu, and Charlie Kaufman. The short was filmed on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra phones by cinematographer Chayse Irvin (of Hannah, BlacKkKlansman, God's Creatures, Blonde). It's executive produced by Eva H.D., Felipe Dieppa, Vincent Peone, Rebecca Niles, Geno Imbriale.