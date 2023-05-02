Watch: Chester Cornell Confronts Death in 'Yona' Animated Short Film

At some point or another, you will always confront your deepest, darkest secrets before the end of your time. It's inevitable. Yona is an excellent animated short film made in France by filmmakers Gautier Alfirevic & Kevin "Teau" Rose. This initially premiered in 2019, but we're just catching up with it now thanks to a reminder from our friends at Short of the Week. It's still worth a watch anyway. After an expedition that went wrong, Chester Cornell, American Captain of the Union finds himself deeply wounded. As he is about to die, an unexpected encounter will make him face his fears and doubts. I'm glad this was made in France because they show the ugly truth about America's past and its mistreatment of Native Americans, especially throughout this time in the country. This short is also for adults, not for kids, with a horrifyingly dark story.

Thanks to Short of the Week for featuring this on their channel after its original 2019 premiere. Brief intro from YouTube: "After an expedition that went wrong, Chester Cornell, American Captain of the Union finds himself deeply wounded. As he is about to die, an unexpected encounter will make him face his fears and doubts." Yona is a short film written and directed by animation filmmakers Gautier Alfirevic & Kevin "Teau" Rose - follow them each on IG @gautier.alfi and @teau_lp (both are now working as directors at Eddy Animation in Paris). It was made in France by Gautier & Kevin as part of the SupaResidency Program created by Supamonks Studio. Featuring original music by Antoine Duchêne. For more info, visit the film's official Vimeo account or head to SOTW. To watch more short films, click here. What did you think of this?