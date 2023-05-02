SHORT FILMS

Watch: Chester Cornell Confronts Death in 'Yona' Animated Short Film

by
May 2, 2023
Source: YouTube

Yona Short Film

At some point or another, you will always confront your deepest, darkest secrets before the end of your time. It's inevitable. Yona is an excellent animated short film made in France by filmmakers Gautier Alfirevic & Kevin "Teau" Rose. This initially premiered in 2019, but we're just catching up with it now thanks to a reminder from our friends at Short of the Week. It's still worth a watch anyway. After an expedition that went wrong, Chester Cornell, American Captain of the Union finds himself deeply wounded. As he is about to die, an unexpected encounter will make him face his fears and doubts. I'm glad this was made in France because they show the ugly truth about America's past and its mistreatment of Native Americans, especially throughout this time in the country. This short is also for adults, not for kids, with a horrifyingly dark story.

Yona Short Film

Thanks to Short of the Week for featuring this on their channel after its original 2019 premiere. Brief intro from YouTube: "After an expedition that went wrong, Chester Cornell, American Captain of the Union finds himself deeply wounded. As he is about to die, an unexpected encounter will make him face his fears and doubts." Yona is a short film written and directed by animation filmmakers Gautier Alfirevic & Kevin "Teau" Rose - follow them each on IG @gautier.alfi and @teau_lp (both are now working as directors at Eddy Animation in Paris). It was made in France by Gautier & Kevin as part of the SupaResidency Program created by Supamonks Studio. Featuring original music by Antoine Duchêne. For more info, visit the film's official Vimeo account or head to SOTW. To watch more short films, click here. What did you think of this?

Find more posts: Animation, Short Film, To Watch

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

FOLLOW FS HERE

OUR RSSRSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:

Follow Alex's main account on Twitter:

{ Follow @FirstShowing }
For only the latest posts - follow this:
{ Follow @FSnewsfeed }

Add our posts to your Feedlyclick here

Get all the news sent on Telegram Telegram

LATEST TO WATCH

Watch: Chester Cornell Confronts Death in 'Yona' Animated Short Film (0 Comments)

Hugo André's Award-Winning Indie Dramedy 'Makeup' Official Trailer (0 Comments)

Official Trailer for Indie Film 'Land of Gold' Made by Nardeep Khurmi (1 Comment)

Fest Trailer for 'Mom & Dad's Nipple Factory' Doc About Breast Cancer (1 Comment)

Drive On! First Full Trailer for Neill Blomkamp's 'Gran Turismo' Movie (0 Comments)