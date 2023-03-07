Watch: Chilling Long-Take Short Film 'Burden of Proof' from Norway

"You haven't been good for me, or nice to me." Burden of Proof is a compelling short film from Norway, made by a Norwegian filmmaker named Ivar Aase. After premiering at festivals in 2021 and 2022, it's now online to watch thanks to our friends at Short of the Week. "It's her words against his when Anna tries to make her ex understand what he has done to her." It's a one-take film shot from a very unique perspective - the camera is positioned far away from the two lead characters. It's filmed from above a bridge where Anna meets up with her ex Robert while we listen in from a recording. It's an uncomfortable conversation and this distant view gives it a whole other feel than if it was shot conventionally. Starring Helene Bergsholm and Dan Skjæveland. Even if it's hard to watch, this is a vitally important film confronting societal problems.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Brief intro from YouTube: "In this chilling one-take short, a woman meets her abusive ex on a bridge where it's her word against his." Burden of Proof, originally known as Bevisbyrden in Norwegian, is both written and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Ivar Aase - you can view more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official site. He has made a number of other shorts and is currently working on a few new projects in production now. It's produced by Aase & Wiig AS, and funded by Norsk Kulturråd. Featuring sound work by Peder Hammersborg. This initially premiered at the 2021 AMIFF Arctic Moving Images Film Festival in Tromsø, and was also an Honorable Mention at the Bergen Intl. Film Festival. For more info, visit SOTW or Ivar's site. To discover more shorts, click here. What did you think?