Watch: Christopher Nolan & Cillian Murphy Explore the 'Vidéo Club'

"It's not the same as coming in and being inspired." They got Nolan! Wow! Dive into movie geek heaven in this latest offering of the "Vidéo Club" series made by Konbini exploring an old video store in Paris with famous filmmakers. We've posted videos of Brad Pitt and Terry Gilliam and M. Night Shyamalan and Wes Anderson already in this classic video store. This time they got to bring in director Christopher Nolan to visit with his lead actor Cillian Murphy from Oppenheimer while they were in Paris on their promo tour (before the strike a few weeks ago). Nolan makes me want to watch Hitchcock's Foreign Correspondent (aka Correspondent 17 in French), The Hill starring Sean Connery, and Nagisa Ôshima's Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, and he also chats about how Fritz Lang's Dr. Mabuse had a big influence on his Joker. Murphy talks about working with Ken Loach, and how much he loves La Haine. Geek out with these two pals below.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this. The video is made by Konbini, a mega popular YouTube channel from France. It's part of their "Video Club" series (this one with a very stoned Brad Pitt is fun). Their intro (direct translation) says: "Interstellar, Inception, Tenet, and more recently Oppenheimer: you guessed it, the great Christopher Nolan is in the Video Club, and he's not alone! Accompanying him is Cillian Murphy, aka Thomas Shelby, Birmingham's most notorious gangster." This video is made as a promo for Nolan's latest release - Oppenheimer - which is now playing in theaters around the world. The video store they visit in this video is JM Video in Paris (see Google Maps) - visit their official site. Nolan points out films including Amadeus, Dr. Strangelove, Heat, There Will Be Blood, JFK, Sorcerer, and Citizen Kane. For more info on the video, visit YouTube. We'll keep an eye out for more videos. Have you seen everything they talk about?