Watch: Christopher Nolan's 'Road to Oppenheimer' Fan-Made Promo

"What's the most resilient parasite?" "An idea…" The incomparable Christopher Nolan is back with his 12th movie - opening in theaters this week. As a huge Nolan fan, this is one of my most anticipated movies of 2023. Oppenheimer is landing in theaters worldwide and it's one of Nolan's best - don't miss it. (We say that every time, but seriously, this one is a must.) Editor Dylan Hoang has created a mesmerizing, exciting 2-minute fan-edit video called "The Road to Oppenheimer" - looking back through all his movies and his filmmaking leading up to this moment. This is also a nice reminder that the very talented Irish actor Cillian Murphy has worked with Nolan plenty of times before - he appears in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, and Dunkirk. And there's a clip in here from Tenet (2020) where Dimple Kapadia as Priya talks about how J. Robert Oppenheimer was afraid of igniting the atmosphere during the first Trinity test. Now only a few years later Nolan brings this very moment to the big screen. Are you ready?

Here's another one of Dylan Hoang's videos about Oppenheimer explaining how big 70mm film stock is:

You can watch the first trailer / second trailer for Nolan's Oppenheimer here or the full 5-minute promo.

The movie follows theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project (started in 1939 it ran from 1942 to 1946) and his contributions that led to the creation of the very first atomic bomb during World War II. Oppenheimer is directed by the acclaimed, award-winning British filmmaker Christopher Nolan, of movies Following, Memento, Insomnia, Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, Dunkirk, and Tenet previously. The screenplay is also written by Christopher Nolan, adapted from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird & Martin Sherwin. Produced by Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan & Emma Thomas. Universal Pictures will release Nolan's Oppenheimer in theaters everywhere starting July 21st, 2023 this month. It's finally time.