Watch: Dark Comedy Short Film 'Never Fuggedaboutit' About Editors

"Honor and loyalty!" A must see new short film is available online. Never Fuggedaboutit is both written and directed by the filmmaker / editor Dustin Waldman, who has also worked as an editor on a few other feature film projects - including the doc Faya Dayi. This premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Never Fuggedaboutit goes back to the early days right after 9/11 and how frayed everyone's nerves were back then. A struggling post-production house is hired to remove a shot of the Twin Towers from the intro to a hit TV show - putting pressure on two editors, one of whom questions if it's the right thing to do. They don't say it, but clearly the show is "The Sopranos", which makes me wonder if this was a real story? The short stars Nicholas Nazmi, Jonathan Dauermann, and Tara Bopp. It's a smart film that cleverly uses editing (of course) to say much more than what the dialogue says. Do you think it was the right choice?

It's edited by Nicholas Nazmi and Waldman, with music by Dillon Terry. Produced by Waldman, Nazmi, and Sariel Hana Friedman. Waldman talks about working as an editor: "You're the one with your hands on the keys, but you're processing someone else's sensibility. It's an interesting job…"