Watch: David Ehrlich's 'The 25 Best Films of 2022' Video Countdown

Here we go again, movie lovers!! One of the best 2022 recaps is a video countdown made by my colleague David Ehrlich (follow him @davidehrlich). He counts down his 25 best films of the year in a video edited together with footage and music from the films. It's one of the best ways to look back at the year, including footage from films beyond the 25 that made his list. Watch all of these!! They're worth it. David's Top 25 of 2022 is as unique and as intriguing as always, and you will likely agree with many of his favorite films from last year. His highlights: After Yang, Top Gun: Maverick, RRR, Decision to Leave, Nope, Tar, Hit the Road, and Everything Everywhere All at Once (also my #1). Plus a few unexpected picks like We're All Going to the World's Fair, Jackass Forever, and EO. Year after year, this is a must watch video for every cinephile.

Embedded directly from Vimeo. Short description: "The 25 Best Films of 2022: A Video Countdown." Made by film critic/writer David Ehrlich (follow him on Twitter @davidehrlich). His picks for all 25 best films of 2022 are referenced directly in the video, you can read more thoughts on his official site he launched for these annual 25 Best Films Countdown videos. "As chosen by the director of the #1 film on the countdown, this year's video is in support of non-profit Food with Fam, which supplies food to thousands of New York families and individuals in need. please consider donating here." You can find links to previous years on Vimeo or watch them here directly on FS: 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015. I suggest watching any + all of the films that are shown in Ehrlich's video. Always more to watch. Are your favorites also included?