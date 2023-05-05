Watch: Delightful Animated Short Film 'La Plongeuse' About a Diver

Up to the top of the diving board! Encore! Encore! Practice, practice, practice makes perfect, as they say… But what about some rest and recovery? Maybe a bit of that, too, can help make perfect. La Plongeuse is a mesmerizing animated short film made by a Ukrainian filmmaker based in France named Iulia Voitova. La Plongeuse translates directly to The Diver, as the short is about a diver. This was her graduation project in 2018 from the animation school La Poudrière in Bourg lès Valence, France - now online for everyone to watch. A professional diver undergoes an intense training regime punctuated by relentless blasts on her trainer's whistle. Utterly exhausted, she refuses to dive again and decides to visit a masseur. I'm a fan of this minimalistic animation style, using paint and paper to craft the characters and bring the sports story to life.

La Plongeuse is directed by the Ukrainian animation filmmaker Iulia Voitova - see more of her work on her Vimeo or follow her on IG @iuvo_animation. With music by Lawrence Williams. "Born in Ukraine, Iulia Voitova studied Graphics and Animation at the Ural Architecture & Arts Academy in Ekaterinburg. In 2018 she finished her studies at la Poudrière, where she directed Le nuage, Vrai pirate (shown on French TV network Canal J), and La plongeuse, her graduation film (2018)."