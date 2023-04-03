Watch: 'Duct Tape and Dreams' Short Doc About SF's Soapbox Derby

"It shows how crazy artists can be when you give them an opportunity to make something that doesn't have to be inside a white wall gallery. You make something for the sake of art, for the sake of fun, and for the sake of yourself." This delightful short documentary is the perfect video to watch when you need to be cheered up - it's a jubilant, rousing story of people having fun. Duct Tape and Dreams is a short film about the 2022 Soapbox Derby arranged by SFMOMA and held at San Francisco's John McLaren Park a year ago. It's a sublime doc about the people involved, their fun creations and the event itself. A comment on Vimeo really sums up how feel-good this is: "I cannot overstate how much this documentary delighted and has inspired me. It is everything good in the world. I absolutely adore all of the art in it, all of the people, and the community initiative around weird ass art and silliness. Insane creativity and fun." Agreed - enjoy.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this. Full synopsis from Vimeo: "Produced in collaboration with Stink Studios, 'Duct Tape and Dreams: Reviving the Soapbox Derby at McLaren Park' captures the essence of SFMOMA's first artist Soapbox Derby held in more than forty years: the creativity, collaboration, and exuberance of everyone who participated — and, of course, all that exciting downhill action!" Duct Tape and Dreams is directed by filmmakers Ian Watt (who runs the L.A. production house BANG!™ - visit his Vimeo or official site) and RJ Kosineski (New York based filmmaker - visit his Vimeo or IG @rj_kos). Produced by SFMOMA and Stink Studios. Edited by Ian Watt. Featuring cinematography by Jan Reichle. There's also still an info page from SFMOMA for the 2022 Soapbox Derby - the next edition of the event isn't scheduled yet. For more details, visit the film's Vimeo page. To discover more shorts, click here. What did you think?