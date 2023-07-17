Watch: Dutch Horror Short 'Donkerster' or 'Darker' with a Forest Entity

"Close your eyes. Do you hear it?" Listen attentively to the ways of the woods… An atmospheric horror short from the Netherlands is now available to watch online - it's worth a watch even if you're not that into horror. Darker is made by a Dutch filmmaker named Frank van den Bogaart, and it premiered at many film festivals last year. It won Best International Short at HorrorFest Intl. in Utah, and the young girl who stars also won Best Performance at the Brooklyn Horror Fest. Here's the intro: Rhena's father tells a story about Atlas, a forest entity that whispers stories of the dead to its trees. That same night he disappears into this forest. Rhena does everything she can to get her father back… This has the same kind of dark, creepy vibes as Pan's Labyrinth or The Green Knight. Starring Adriana Bakker as Rhena and the great Jan Bijvoet (who was Borgman in Borgman) as Atlas, with Daan Stuyven & Jolente De Keersmaeker. View below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this debuting online. Very brief intro from YouTube: "When her father goes missing, a young girl enters the woods to seek out a mythological creature believed to collect the stories of dying beings." Darker, also known as Donkerster originally in Dutch, is both written and directed by filmmaker Frank van den Bogaart based in Ghent, Belgium and Someren, the Netherlands - you can see more of his work on his IMDb or follow him on IG @frank_vandenbogaart. It's also produced by Frank van den Bogaart; and executive produced by Pieter Peerlings and Toon van den Bogaart. Story fragments by Zoë Croegaert. With cinematography by Pieter Van Campe, and music by Matthias Dewilde and Duke Jamal. The film premiered at the 2022 Hardline Film Festival and played at many fests last year including Fantasia, Screamfest, and Nederlands. For details visit YouTube or SOTW. To view more shorts, click here. Thoughts?