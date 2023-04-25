Watch: Enchanting Short 'Eternal Spring' - The Beauty of Melting Ice

Sit back, relax, and watch the ice melt. This enchanting new 3-and-a-half-minute video project is a gorgeous short made up entirely of footage of ice melting. Eternal Spring is the creation of Christopher Dormoy, a Montreal-based art director / filmmaker / cinematographer / video artist. It's one of these transfixing nature videos that in the right circumstances anyone could sit and watch all day long. This is more of a showcase of Dormoy's talent, showing us the kind of imagery he's drawn to and his capability to capture it so beautifully on camera. He utilizes long timelapse shots taken with a Nikon camera to introduce us to another world, almost a whole new planet that isn't Earth, with ice shifting and shrinking. Even if there's no narrative to this, it's still fascinating to watch anyway. The music featured is the song "White Knight" by Ryan Taubert. My biggest complaint is that there's not enough to this, I could keep enjoying more footage of all this ice.

Thanks to the excellent Colossal for the tip on this. Intro from Vimeo: "Ice is a beautiful element I love to work with in my video projects. I wanted to feature the ice melting aspect in timelapse process to illustrate the phenomen of global warming. Melting ice is beautiful and symbolize spring, but it can also symbolize problematic aspect of our climate." Eternal Spring is a creation of editor / cinematographer Christopher Dormoy based in Montreal, Canada - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or official site or follow him on IG @krystauxfer. He also works as an art director. He explains how he shot this: "I used my special gear of macro photography, the famous Edelkrone ecosystem slider, my fantastic Laowa probe 24mm lens and the beautiful Nikkor 105mm macro lens… The Nikon Z6 is perfect as the sensor is really sensible and efficient in dark area." For more info, visit Vimeo. To discover more shorts, click here. Isn't it mesmerizing?