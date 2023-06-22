Watch: Entrancing Animated Music Video 'Meteores' by Agnès Patron

Into the night we go… This mesmerizing new music video short film is available to watch online thanks to Vimeo - it's worth a quick 4 minutes of your time. Meteores is an electro track by Pierre Oberkampf and the short film is animated by filmmakers Agnès Patron and Morgane Le Péchon, made by the French visual studio Eddy. A stunning creation to enjoy this summer. Here's all you need to know going in: "On a cool summer's night, creatures with glowing eyes leave the forest… Four children sneak out of their beds and stars begin to fall from the sky…" This is like nothing I've ever seen before, with such a remarkable style that is so dreamy and entrancing. I want to go run with these animals! I want to float into the sky! All of it fits so perfectly with the music, too, evoking a magical feeling of escape by flying away an unforgettable adventure.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this animated short. Brief intro from Vimeo: "On a cool summer's night, creatures with glowing eyes leave the forest and venture into a sleepy suburban neighborhood. Four children sneak out of their beds and stars begin to fall from the sky. Soon, everything will change, but for now - let's run!" This beautiful Meteores animated music video short was written by animation filmmaker Agnès Patron (follow her on IG @agnespatron), and directed by both Agnès Patron and Morgane Le Péchon. Produced by Eddy Animation in France - visit their official website. Produced by Stella Ramsden and Céline Vanlint. With funding by CNC in France. Composition, arrangement and recording by Pierre Oberkampf. For more info, visit Vimeo or Agnes' IG post. To watch more short films, click here. Thoughts?