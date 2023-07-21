Watch: Entrancing Animated Music Video Short 'RIP TXL' Set in Berlin

"A dream in a dream…" Another entrancing new music video to enjoy. This video is for the electronica track "RIP TXL" by DJ Piper - the title is a reference to the old Berlin airport called Tegel (the airport code was "TXL") that shut down in late 2020 after the brand new BER Brandenburg airport opened to replace it. This music video is made by a very talented animator from Hamburg named Raman Djafari - he also made the funky "Pamphlets" music video we featured a few years ago as well. The "RIP TXL" video short is about five friends growing up in Berlin Spandau who experience surrealism of adolescence with all its magic, emotion and adventure. This also showed at the 2023 Annecy Film Festival for Animation in the short competition section last month. This has a very distinct stop-motion style to it, though it's all 3D made in the computer.

Five friends, growing up in Berlin Spandau, experience the surreality of adolesence, with all its magic, emotion and adventure. This vibrant stop-motion animated music video short was created & directed by animation filmmaker / illustrator / teacher Raman Djafari based in Hamburg, Germany. Through his work he tells both surreal and fragmented narratives that explore the human condition. The short is also produced by Raman Djafari. It recently played in competition at the 2023 Annecy Film Festival in France.