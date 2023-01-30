Watch: Experimental Animated Short Film 'Rehousing Technosphere'

"Prolonged exposure to solar radiation generated a thin layer of noble gas, resulting in the creation of a new planetary crust." Another experimental short film to melt your mind and make you think in new ways. Rehousing Technosphere is the creation of Copenhagen-based filmmakers Wang & Söderström, who create art installations and videos like this to express unique ideas. This time they're addressing Earth itself. The short features funky 3D CGI shapes that interact and roll around to represent a changing planet. "This speculative animated film takes place on Earth in a distant future. Playing with the tone and structure of a nature documentary, it offers glimpses into how life forms adapt to a new planetary ecology." This film takes us into a desert-like colorful world. New species exploit a layer of the planet's crust by digging, foraging, and designing new homes. I wish there was more to the narrative, though it's an entrancing watch nonetheless.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Here's the intro direct from Vimeo: "This speculative animated film takes place on Earth in a distant future. It offers glimpses into how life forms adapt to a new planetary ecology. New species exploit a degrading layer of the planet's crust by digging, foraging, and designing new homes. What is toxic for one species is a perfect habitat for another. Among the remnants of the Anthropocene, life moves." Rehousing Technosphere is directed by Denmark-based filmmakers Wang & Söderström (Anny Wang & Tim Söderström) - view more of their work on Vimeo or visit their official website or follow them on IG @wangsoderstrom. It's also animated by Wang & Söderström. Featuring sound by Samad Boughalam / CDXQ Studio. The film was also featured at an art exhibition as a video installation. For more info on the project, visit their official site. To watch many more short films, click here. Thoughts?