Watch: Freaky Fun Felt Stop-Motion Animated Short 'Eat Your Carrots'

Make sure you eat all your vegetables today - they're important for your health and well being. Though after watching this short, you might want to leave the carrots for another day? Eat Your Carrots is a fun stop-motion animated short film made by a Montreal-based filmmaker named Laura Stewart. The strange little 3-minute short is about a girl who finds an eyeball growing on her arm after, well, eating her carrots. It's animated using felt and fabric, and it's cute and funny and freaky and weird all at once. I wish there was more to this, but it's just a fun little journey into the kooky mind of an animation filmmaker. If anything, I hope the attention this short gets allows Laura to keep making more funky felt stop motion animated films like this. Perhaps she should make a whole series about various vegetables and their many health "benefits"?

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one playing online. Brief intro from YouTube: "Carrots are good for your eyes. Maybe too good. Eat Your Carrots is a short stop motion animation about a girl who finds an eyeball growing on her arm." Eat Your Carrots is directed and animated by the Montreal, Quebec-based animation filmmaker Laura Stewart - you can view even more of her work on her Vimeo or visit her Tumblr site or follow her on IG @animatedthings. Featuring sound design by Luigi Allemano, and music by Eliot Leigh. Produced with the assistance of the National Film Board of Canada. Supported by the Rooftop Films Untouchable Short Film Scoring Grant. "My weird little pandemic film baby is online!" Laura posted on IG after it debuted. For more details, visit SOTW or Vimeo. To enjoy more shorts, click here. Thoughts?