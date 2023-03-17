Watch: Fun Animated Short 'Bad Luck Spot!' Featuring 'Luck' Bunnies

"The tiniest amount of bad luck can shut down our entire operation!" In honor of St. Patrick's Day today, Apple TV+ has debuted a fun animated short film titled Bad Luck Spot!. It's a spin-off from their movie Luck, which already opened last year on the streaming platform. When bad luck finds its way into the Land of Luck, this elite team of bunnies spring into action to take care of it and keep things lucky. The animated short picks up where the film leaves off, following a trio of "Hazmat Bunnies" who collect a "dangerous" bad luck spot from the protagonist Sam's shoe. They end up getting into all kinds of trouble in this Land of Luck place. The short is directed by animation filmmaker Matt Youngberg (also on "Transformers: Animate", "Ben 10: Ultimate Alien", "DuckTales") and produced by Laurel Ladevich. Made by Skydance Animation, this 5-minute comedy short is just another promo for the feature-length Luck movie. It's an amusing escape designed to make us laugh & smile, though I feel bad for these bunnies having to deal with so much trouble.

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Apple TV+'s animated comedy Luck here, and the official trailer here.

From Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation comes the story of Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world, who when she stumbles into the never-before-seen Land of Luck, sets out on a quest to bring some good luck home for her best friend. But with humans not allowed, her only chance is teaming up with the magical creatures who live there to do it. Luck is directed by an award-winning choreographer turned filmmaker named Peggy Holmes, directing her second feature after Secret of the Wings previously, and some direct-to-video films. The screenplay is written by Kiel Murray, Jonathan Aibel, and Glenn Berger. It's produced by David Eisenmann, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and John Lasseter. The film was made by Skydance Animation. Apple originally debuted Luck streaming Apple TV+ worldwide on August 5th, 2022 last summer. The film is available to watch streaming now. For more updates, follow their YouTube channel.