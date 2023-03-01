Watch: German Animated Short 'Ding' About a Creepy Little Creature

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this. Very brief intro from YouTube: "Haunted by a little thing, a man gets driven to the edge." Ding, also known as Thing in English, is directed by Berlin-based animation filmmaker Malte Stein - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official site or follow him on IG @malte.stein.animation.film. The short is written by, produced, designed, and animated by Malte Stein. Featuring sound mixing by Michał Krajczok. Stein describes his new creation as "'a symbol of how ridiculous our impulsive aggression and fears can be', an expression of his own fear of violence, a representation of humanity's tendency to take advantage of weaker people and [also it is] a 'kind of persiflage of the classic monster film.'" For more info, visit SOTW or Stein's site. To view more shorts, click here. Was that creepy?