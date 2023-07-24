Watch: Hand-Made Animated Collage Music Video for 'The Star Room'

Another hypnotizing animated music video to enjoy as part of our short film collection. This video is for a track from American rapper Mac Miller titled The Star Room. It's pretty trippy, following a character on a journey. "The storyline begins & ends with a candid embryo-like character, showcasing their growth and transformation through diverse landscapes and encounters." Director Danaé Gosset explains: "My goal was to capture the essence of a transformative journey while maintaining a childlike curiosity towards exploring different worlds." She also says she was inspired by Moonrise Kingdom, because the song takes a sample from the film's soundtrack. "To bring the video to life, we meticulously crafted a hand made layered collage-like technique. We employed a diverse range of physical mediums such as paint, color pencils, gouache, and more." My fave one is the big furry dude, and the super hairy dog creature thing. So much creativity in this.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this animated music video. Brief intro direct from Vimeo: "The video depicts the journey of an open-minded character as they navigate the world, discovering and evolving along the way." This hand-made animated music video short was created & directed by animation filmmaker Danaé Gosset based in New York City - you can view more of her work on her Vimeo page or follow her on IG @danaegosset. She works at a creative studio called Pencil TV (HQ in Paris) - they also produced and developed this music video. Featuring character design & animation by Sam Mason, and a 3D team lead by Vasco Gross. "The production involved a combination of 3D animation, 2D animation, footage integration, and VFX, all working together to support a surrealist vision through a handmade vivid, textural, colorful world." For more info, visit Vimeo or Pencil. To watch more shorts (or music videos), click here. Thoughts?