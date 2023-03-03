Watch: Horror Dark Comedy Short 'BabyThump' Directed by Ian Killick

"That's a long time! I can't see that working for us…" "Me neither." How's this for a horror film pitch. What if you were suddenly awoken by the sounds of a crying baby, but you don't actually have a baby? What would you do? BabyThump is a British horror short made by filmmaker Ian Killick, produced by Anna McNutt. A couple, Donny and Marie, awake one morning to find a baby has appeared in their apartment. Unsure what to do, and bewildered by the intrusion, they seek guidance from the eccentric Dr. Hoofenhoffer. This seems to be a very dark comedy even though there aren't many jokes - it's the vintage style and awkward deadpan dialogue that makes it so amusing. BabyThump stars Kathryn O'Reilly and Derek Elwood as the couple, with Brigid Lohrey as the Dr. This is a simple concept executed brilliantly by the filmmakers. Great work.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip. From Vimeo: "Being woken by a newborn is one thing…what to do with it? That's quite another." BabyThump is a short film written and directed by London-based filmmaker Ian Killick - who is also an editor on other shorts and director of the short For Him previously; follow him on Twitter @ikillick7. Produced by Anna McNutt - you can see more of her work on her Vimeo or visit her official site. Featuring cinematography by Tristan Chenais, and sound design by Daniel Kempson. Made as a JetBlack Production. This initially premiered at the 2021 Leiden Film Festival, and later won the Audience Award at the 2022 Encounters Film Festival in the UK. It has played at many other festivals and is a BAFTA qualifying British short. For more info, visit Vimeo or Anna's site. To see more shorts, click here. Thoughts?