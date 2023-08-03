Watch: 'I'm Not An Activist' Short Doc on NYC's Dragon Combat Club

"So what do we do? Do we just allow it to happen, do we just continue to do what we been doin', and not prepared for the worst. Or – do we wake up?" Here's an excellent short doc film to watch and be inspired by. I'm Not An Activist is a 10-minute short film directed by filmmaker Dan Chen, who also directed the feature doc film Accepted recently. It introduces us to the "Dragon Combat Club" of New York City, a free self-dense course to help residents of New York City defend themselves against violent racism. It launched initially in early 2020 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when attacks on Asians around America were increasing. They decided to take matters into their own hands and turn the concept into a community outreach program, connecting with all kinds of different people. It's a beautifully-shot profile of this group, its founder, and its members, and how it is making a difference and inspiring comradery in the city. Enjoy.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this debuting online. Brief intro direct from Vimeo: "In response to brutal anti-Asian attacks, a group of New Yorkers take matters into their own hands by founding Dragon Combat Club to defend their lives and protect their community." I'm Not An Activist is directed by Chinese-American filmmaker Dan Chen based in Los Angeles - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo page or visit his official site or follow him on IG @thedchen. Dan also directed the feature doc film Accepted, as well as many other shorts including Ella and Giselle. Produced by Dan Chen, Millicent Cho, & Ien Chi. Edited by Ien Chi, with cinematography by Philips Shum, sound design by Xiao Hou. An Escape from Plan A Prod., in association with Nourish Creative. The film originally premiered in the cinema in NYC last year. For more info on the short, visit Vimeo or Dan's post on IG.