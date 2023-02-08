Watch: 'In the Shadow' - A Clever Short Film About Film Noir Shadows

"My hands were always dirty. They were soaked daily in the unnameable… Who was the obscure being in this story?" Another must watch short film creation from French filmmaker / editor Fabrice Mathieu. His latest is In the Shadow (also titled Dans l'ombre in French), a clever mash-up of film noir B&W footage to create an intriguing story about a shadow escaping his "wearer" in a city full of mystery and darkness. "A shadow is telling its life story with his 'Wearer', a flesh & bone double, who one day it decides to get rid of…" This is a proof-of-concept pitch made entirely from existing footage from more than 60 movies showing the most beautiful shadows in cinema history, from Nosferatu to Sin City to The Third Man, and everything else in-between. It's narrated from the shadow's POV. This is so mesmerizing! Another great film from Fabrice.

Thanks to Fabrice for the tip on this debuting online. Brief intro via YouTube: "A fantasy film noir with shadows. A shadow is telling its life story with his 'Wearer', a flesh and bone double, who one day it decides to get rid of…" In the Shadow is a short film edited and directed by French filmmaker Fabrice Mathieu - follow him @MathieuFabrice for more updates, or visit his Vimeo page to view more of his work. He is best known as the creator of the TS: Terminators + TS2 Terminators 2: Primary Targets mash-up sci-fi shorts. This features music by Roque Banos & Danny Elfman. Narrated by Roger Candy. This short film is a prequel to a full feature movie script called "Dans l'ombre", written by Fabrice Mathieu - this project is looking for producers.