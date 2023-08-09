Watch: Incredible Animation Proof - 'Slaying the Dragon' from China

Whoa! This is awesome. Catsuka has discovered an incredible animated proof-of-concept video for a project called You Ming Zhi. The 4-minute short is titled "Slaying the Dragon" and it provides a quick glimpse at a few of the various characters, the world, the look & feel to everything, and an epic battle with a dragon flying around the sky. Not much else is known about You Ming Zhi yet, but it is getting lots of attention. It deserves it! The animation in this is clearly 3D but it has a very sleek 2D style, almost as if they layered 2D shading on top of 3D models. Catsuka says there's "no info on the format and the expected end," but we'll obviously be keep an eye out for more updates. Until there's more news, enjoy this exciting preview of You Ming Zhi. The action is totally awesome, and I also dig the lightsaber-esque sword and his nice fishy friend.

Thanks to the animation news site Catsuka for the tip on this amazing video. There's not much info available about it online yet. This proof-of-concept video is officially called "Slaying the Dragon" or 斩龙篇 in Chinese. The only description for this explains: "Xuanke bans blessings, and all evil spirits are punished!" ("玄科禁祝，众祟伏诛！") The project and characters and designs were originally developed as a comic series by the artist called "Mo_ningLJ". Catsuka points to some links showing their illustrations and comic strips made for this project. "It is a great honor to participate in the development of the You Ming Zhi IP project as the main artist." The video is only a tiny look at what they're developing for the You Ming Zhi series - for more updates, follow their Twitter @youmingzhi15590. To watch more short films, click here. What do you think?