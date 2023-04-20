Watch: Intriguing Short Film Thriller 'Canary' About DNA Sequencing

"He's being charged with a crime he committed in another life!" Is this the future we're headed towards? Filmmaker Mitch Glass has unveiled his latest short film called Canary, which seems to be a "canary in the coal mine" reference. This low key sci-fi drama is about what will happen when DNA sequencing gets even better. After submitting his DNA to an ancestry company, Paul Dunn is arrested and charged with a crime that was committed decades before his birth. "It's a little conspiracy / sci-fi / thriller that we shot last year," Mitch explains. Starring Isabella Ward, Nathan Hunt, Phillip Garcia, & Micavrie Amaia. This kind of future is actually closer than most might think, as DNA alteration is already a reality – what we do with this tech is still being figured out. "Are we supposed to accept this & not question it?" A very good question.

Thanks to Mitch for the tip on this short debuting online. Brief synopsis via Vimeo: "After submitting his DNA to an ancestry company, Paul Dunn is arrested and charged with a crime that was committed decades before his birth." Canary is both written and directed by the American filmmaker Mitch Glass - to see more of his work, visit his Vimeo page or official website. Produced by Mitch Glass, Brad Rundblade, Ryan Sadler, and Isabella Ward. It's executive produced by William Larned. With cinematography by Ryan Sadler, and an original score by Dan Negovan. This is the same crew that made the bank vault sci-fi short Box 616 a few years ago. This new film was shot last year, made entirely independently by this group of filmmakers. For more info on the film, head to its Vimeo page. To discover more shorts, click here. What do you think?