Watch: James Cameron Interviews 'Fire of Love' Director Sara Dosa

"It captures the love of science, which is truly the love of curiosity." This might be one of the best team-ups of this entire awards season!! National Geographic has released a 30-minute Zoom conversation between two remarkably talented filmmakers - Sara Dosa and James Cameron. Technically it's an awards promo for Fire of Love, Dosa's award-winning documentary about the two French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft. We've been raving about this film since the 2022 Sundance Film Festival where it premiered, and it has gone on to have a great run in theaters last summer before a Disney+ premiere via NatGeo. Fire of Love is now nominated for Best Documentary at the Oscars, and it might go on to win - especially with the help of Cameron. Both Cameron and Dosa will be at the Oscars this year, Cameron with his own movie Avatar: The Way of Water (which has four noms including Best Picture). I couldn't dream of a more epic interview than pairing Dosa with the icon that is JC, and letting him gush about her volcano documentary. How awesome. This is such a wholesome, uplifting conversation between two passionate storytellers… More of this, please.

Via Sundance: "Katia and Maurice Krafft loved two things — each other and volcanoes. For two decades, the daring French volcanologist couple were seduced by the thrill and danger of this elemental love triangle. They roamed the planet, chasing eruptions and their aftermath, documenting their discoveries in stunning photographs and breathtaking film to share with an increasingly curious public in media appearances and lecture tours. Ultimately, Katia & Maurice would lose their lives during a 1991 volcanic explosion on Japan's Mount Unzen, but they would leave a legacy that would forever enrich our knowledge of the natural world." Fire of Love is directed by award-winning doc producer / filmmaker Sara Dosa, director of the other doc films The Last Season and The Seer and the Unseen previously. Produced by Shane Boris, Sara Dosa, and Ina Fichman. This premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival last year (read our review). Neon already released Dosa's Fire of Love doc in theaters last July. It's available to watch now streaming on both Hulu and Disney+ thanks to National Geographic // it's also nominated for an Oscar. Visit the film's official site.