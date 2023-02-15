Watch: Jimmy Kimmel's 95th Oscars Trailer + Video of the Class Photo

"I think we made a terrible mistake." Maybe not? The 95th Academy Awards ceremony is coming up on March 12th, 2023, in just a few more weeks. The Oscars ceremony will be hosted, once again, by Jimmy Kimmel, who has already hosted a few more times in the past (this will be his third time hosting). The first fun commercial for the 95th Oscars ceremony has debuted - it features Kimmel doing a riff on Top Gun: Maverick, walking into a meeting with other "producers". Top Gun stars Jon Hamm and Charles Parnell reprise their actual roles from the Top Gun movie to talk him through the job of hosting the ceremony, since the last few ceremony's have been a bit wild, let's just say. It's almost like an SNL sketch, and of course they chose Top Gun as the reference because it's the "biggest" movie of 2022 that will get everyone's attention. There's also a special appearance at the end by one of the most beloved hosts from the past. We also added the video from the annual Oscars Luncheon where they take a "Class Photo" of all of the nominees together.

Here's the trailer for ceremony host Jimmy Kimmel's 95th Oscars presentation, direct from YouTube:

And here's the video of the 95th Oscar Nominees Luncheon and the annual Class Photo, via YouTube:

So who's ready to watch the main event? Recap all the 95th Academy Award nominees here. "On March 12th Jimmy is hosting the Oscars on ABC. While we did not have 7 million dollars to air this during the Super Bowl, we bring it to you now at a much more reasonable price, with no distractions. The exclusive world premiere trailer of the 95th Oscars with Jimmy Kimmel and special guests Jon Hamm, Charles Parnell & the great Billy Crystal." The Oscars ceremony recently has been a bit strange, making some irrational and wacky choices, along with trying no host, or three hosts like last year, sometimes it works, but most of the time it doesn't. Jimmy Kimmel has done this before and he's a mostly respectful, charming guy who can also make people laugh. So why not? I just hope he'll be there to hand a bunch of Oscars to Everything Everywhere All at Once, as it's still my top pick for best of the year. We'll be watching, as always, to find out who's winning.