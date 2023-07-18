Watch: Learn About Making Animation in 'Berthold Gone Wild' Short

"We promise: loud stories, exceptional craft." Great pitch. This amusing short film is a clever promo for an animation studio called Panic, based out of Riga, Latvia, though they're taking on creative work worldwide. Berthold Gone Wild is a 3-minute infomerical short that explains the process of making animated shorts and what it's like to work with and develop a project with Panic. It covers everything from the first meeting + initial ideas, to the final delivery after it's all done. The intro: "Kick-off meeting. Script. Storyboard. Visual treatment. Voice-over. Audio design. Step by step and frame by frame, he reveals the endless freedom of motion, sound, and action only possible in the world of animation." Not only is it cool to get a look at their process, this video is also wildly imaginative and wacky. This Berthold guy is funky and that's the point, he should get your attention. I'm so impressed by this fun film I'd hire them for anything. Watch & learn below.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this fun short film. Official intro from Vimeo: "Berthold Gone Wild. It takes just one Berthold to explain the wild animation process! Meet Berthold – a fictional character guiding you through the unpredictable twists and turns of production places some don't even know about." Berthold Gone Wild is an animated short film created by the animation studio called Panic based in Riga, Latvia (plus USA/Germany) - to see more of their work stop by their Vimeo or visit their official website or follow on IG @panicstudio. "We are animation studio which brings powerful stories to life in illustrations, animation, CGI and motion graphics." Produced by Panic. Direced by Roberts Kulenko and Gints Gutmanis. Written by Edijs Vucens. Creative directed by Edijs Vucens, Gints Gutmanis, and Rita Steimane. For more info on the studio, visit Vimeo or get in touch with Panic. To enjoy more shorts, click here. How cool is this?