Watch: Lovely Hand-Embroidered Short Film 'Stay' Made by Yu Sun

"I hope people will value the importance of company more between family, friends and lovers after they finish the film, especially in this fast-paced society." Another unique animated short film to watch. Stay is made by Chinese filmmaker Yu Sun – created entirely with hand embroidery on tracing paper and digital drawing. The story she tells is about a young girl growing further and further away from her father, who is always distracted by the buzzing of his phone. "I was completely immersed in sharing my story, not caring much about the outside voices or how other people would respond to it," Yu Sun explains an interview. "But since the film has been screened at many film festivals, I heard the odd person in the audience crying, which I didn’t expect at all." It certainly has the potential be emotionally impactful. Above all, she wants the film to be a poignant reminder to "spend more time with the people you love even if you are busy." Watch below.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Brief intro from YouTube: "Needles are used to repair damage. Stay is a 5-minute animated film made using hand embroidery on tracing paper, depicting the relationship between a daughter and her absent father. It's a reminder to spend more time with the people you love even if you are busy." Stay is an animated short created and animated and directed by the Chinese filmmaker Yu Sun based in both the UK & China - you can see more of her work on her Vimeo page or visit her official website or follow her on IG @yusunnnnnn. This was created as her graduation project in 2022, winning the NAHEMI Student Film Award top prize. With music composed by Mickenson Nemorin, and sound design by Zoltán Kadnár. Yu Sun created around 726 pieces of hand embroidery for the film. To see behind-the-scenes videos, visit her website. For more info, visit SOTW. To discover more shorts, click here.