Watch: M. Night Shyamalan Stops By the 'Vidéo Club' Store in Paris

"This is the best sushi you will ever have." Join director M. Night Shyamalan as he browses through this Paris video store in the latest offering of the "Vidéo Club" series made by Konbini. We've posted videos of Brad Pitt and Terry Gilliam in this classic video store, now it's Shyamalan's turn. At first he talks extensively about his love for Akira Kurosawa films and stories with a moral dilemma, then he raves about Bergman's Persona and Bresson, specifically the 1956 film A Man Escaped. He also goes on to talk about Lynch's Twin Peaks and Hitchcock's Rebecca (one of his favorites in his collection at home) and Julia Ducournau's Raw - saying how this one blew him away and he ended up hiring her to shoot some eps of his TV show "Servant" because of it. He also mentions that he'd like to work with Robert Pattinson one day, while talking about how he loved Robert Egger's The Lighthouse and its DP Jarin Blaschke. Plenty of good picks in this - enjoy.

Thanks to Twitter for the tip on this. The video is made by Konbini, a mega popular YouTube channel from France. It's part of their "Video Club" series (this one with a very stoned Brad Pitt is fun). Their intro (direct translation) states: "Director M. Night Shyamalan's secret to a great movie? 'It's like sushi: you need as few ingredients as possible for the best possible quality.'" This sushi metaphor he uses is a bit awkward, but I guess it works - I would like some high quality cinema, too. The video store he actually visits in this video is JM Video in Paris (see Google Maps) - visit their official site. In this Knock at the Cabin promo, Shyamalan picks out favorites including The Exorcist, Jaws, Indiana Jones, Midnight in Paris, and chats about iconic filmmakers like Nicolas Roeg, Ari Aster, and Robert Bresson. For more info on the video or to watch again, visit YouTube. We'll keep an eye out for more of these. Have you seen all of the films he mentions in this?