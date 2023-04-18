Watch: Mesmerizing Concept Trailer for Animated Horror 'Playground'

Come play at this playground, you'll never want to leave… A French Portuguese animator named Rodrigo Goulão de Sousa has created this 60-second trailer as a proof-of-concept for an animated series. I'm not sure any studio would be brave enough to produce this, perhaps only Adult Swim or Shudder or Screambox. Playground is the title of this animated horror series, featuring two kids who end up stuck in a nightmare playground full of endless horrors, monsters, mindfucks, and more. The amount of "WTF is that thing?!?!" creature design he packs into these 60 seconds is just amazing. Look at all of them! I would totally watch this series, even though some of these monsters genuinely scare the shit out of me. Definitely not for kids.

Thanks to the site Catsuka for the tip on this. Brief intro from Vimeo: "Here is a trailer I did for a potential horror mini-serie [sic] I would like to create. The amazing Jérémy Ben Ammar did the music and sound design." Playground is a proof-of-concept trailer for a horror series - created by Rodrigo Sousa. He is a French Portuguese animator / illustrator / filmmaker who graduated from the prestigious animation school Gobelins in France. You can find more of his work on his Vimeo or follow him on IG @rodrigo_g_sousa. Everything in this is created by Sousa, except for the music and sound design from Jérémy Ben Ammar.