Watch: First 3 Music Videos for Sigur Rós' New ÁTTA Film Experiment

"I wished to show how Sigur Rós is the soundtrack of our lives through happiness, pain, hope, grief, and love. The short documentary, Andrá, celebrates the way in which Sigur Rós captures and channels the humanity that unites us all." The iconic Icelandic band Sigur Ros has announced a new "film experiment" as part of a unique promotion for their latest album called ÁTTA (buy it here via Amazon). The band has asked ten different filmmakers to create music videos / short films / visual interpretations of each of the 10 tracks from the new album (their eighth studio album so far). The first three are out now, with more arriving soon, and they're mostly from Icelandic artists - featuring some very abstract and mesmerizing visuals. As a huge fan of Sigur Ros (I once flew to Stockholm to see them play live) I am very curious to see all of these. These first three are so different, yet speak powerfully to the exhilarating experience of listening to this music. The Andrá one is exquisite, showing how people respond emotionally while they listen to the song. It's beautiful.

Here are the first thee music videos from the ÁTTA album - we'll update with more once they're released.

For more info on the project + to find out more about Sigur Ros' album, click the image above or visit here.

Thanks to my own inbox for the tip on this. Info on the ÁTTA film experiment: "ten music videos – one for each track of their acclaimed new album – all created by different directors without rules or boundaries. The band invited ten filmmakers to explore their own visual interpretation of a track on ÁTTA. Refreshing and diverse in outcome, this experiment in creative freedom led to ten entirely different videos, and in turn, will platform a range of creators from a range of backgrounds." The first three music videos are already out now. The video for "8" is directed by Icelandic artist Rúrí - renowned for her political and environmental feminist activism, and whose 1983 performance and installation "Rainbow I" also serves as the cover art for the new album. The video for "Blóðberg" is directed by Johan Renck. The video for "Andrá" is directed by Katya Gimro x Alexey Krupnik. They'll be releasing more videos over the next few months - stay tuned for updates. Follow Sigur Ros on IG @sigurros. To view more shorts (or music videos), click here. Thoughts?