Watch: 'My Year Of Dicks' - The Oscar Nominated Animated Short Film

"Because everybody has one." Yep. One surprise Oscar nominee announced yesterday was a short film with a provocative title - My Year of Dicks. This animated short premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival last year, won the Cristal Award at Annecy in the summer, and is now online for everyone to watch. It's one of the five shorts nominated at the 2022 Academy Awards in the Best Animated Short Film category. If you want to give it a look, watch below. Directed by Sara Gunnarsdóttir, the film is written by and based on the memoir of Pamela Ribon, telling stories about her time as a teen in 1991 - the year she tried to lose her virginity by chasing a number of different boys. Pam tries very hard to lose her virginity and always searches for "the one". She's not alone, her best friends are with her. The voice cast includes Brie Tilton, Jackson Kelly, Klarissa Hernandez, and Chris Elsenbroek. The short runs a bit long - it's 25 minutes in total - but it's a delightfully quirky, amusing, and honest look at young love and the wacky choices we make. Enjoy.

Thanks to Vimeo for hosting this short. Brief description: "Hilarious and genre-mashing, an imaginative fifteen year-old is stubbornly determined to lose her virginity despite the pathetic pickings in the outskirts of Houston in the early 90’s. This charming, animated, retro-romantic-comedy pulls no punches with its female-forward look at sexual awakening. Created by Pamela Ribon from her critically-acclaimed memoir." My Year of Dicks is directed by Icelandic filmmaker Sara Gunnarsdóttir - you can see more of her work on her Vimeo or visit her official website. The short is created & written by Pamela Ribon based on her critically-acclaimed memoir "Notes to Boys (And Other Things I Shouldn't Share in Public)." Produced by Jeanette Jeanenne. Featuring music by Adam Blau, and sound design by Trevor Gates. This first premiered at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival last year. The film is nominated for Best Animated Short Film at the 2022 Academy Awards. For more info, visit the film's official website. To enjoy more shorts, click here. Thoughts?