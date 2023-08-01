Watch: 'Night of the Living Dread' Fabric Stop-Motion Animated Short

"Why won't you all just let me sleep?!" Another terrific stop-motion animated short film to watch. Night of the Living Dread originally premiered in 2021 and played at the 2022 Santa Barbara FIlm Festival, before earning a Best British Short Animation nomination during the BAFTAs in 2022. Directed by filmmaker Ida Melum from Sweden, it's about a young woman who can't fall asleep in a silent room. When a power cut ruins Ruby's bedtime routine, she finds herself haunted by some unwanted guests. The only way for Ruby to get a peaceful night of sleep is to confront her visitors. Featuring the voices of Jessica Dennis, Stephen Fry, and Romy Hayhurst. Melum explains: "For a long time, I really tried to make it more of a heavy film, but then we kept coming back to a more lighthearted version." It's not a horror short, more of an awkward comedy with heartfelt moments. The animation is also lovely, using felt and fabrics. Take a break and enjoy.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for the tip on this one. Brief intro direct from Vimeo: "When a power outage interrupts a bedtime routine, a young woman is confronted by the ghosts of her past.” Night of the Living Dread is directed by animation filmmaker Ida Melum based in Sweden - you can see more of her work on her Vimeo page or visit her official website or follow her on IG @iidamelum. The screenplay is written by Hannah Kelso and Laura Jayne Tunbridge. Produced by Danielle Goff. From the article about the short: "Melum described herself and her team as 'massive control freaks,' and it's a good thing that they are; this type of filmmaking requires incredible meticulousness. Ruby was made out of a T-shirt from Primark, a piece of fabric that allowed this character (and the rest of the film) to feel, as Melum notes, 'humanoid but not freaky.'" For more info on the short, visit New Yorker. To watch more short films, click here. Thoughts?