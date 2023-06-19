Watch: Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Short Film 'Survivers' - Keep the Helmet On

"I can't breathe with this plastic! That's enough!" Oh no. Why are so many people so stupid?! This clever little apocalyptic dark comedy short film called Survivers is from an up-and-coming Spanish filmmaker named Carlos Gómez-Trigo. The cast speaks French in this, though, and it does include subtitles in many languages. In a car park at the end of the world, three survivors have to decide when to take their life-saving headgear off. The 6-minute short stars Stephanie Magnin, Maarten Dannenberg, and Alex Moreu. It first premiered in 2020 and I really dig the small scale, made with stuff you could find in your garage vibe to it. Actually works perfectly for this story about these three survivors. Gnarly sci-fi parable about how we're all too impatient to ever survive. To watch with English subtitles - click the [cc] button on the video player.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one debuting. Quick intro from YouTube: "Natural selection says that only those who adapt will survive. What if humans have become stupid?" Ahahahaha this is the question of the times we're in – and I think we all know the answer already. Survivers is both written and directed by Spanish filmmaker Carlos Gómez-Trigo who studied film in Barcelona - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website. Featuring cinematography by Marino Pardo, and music by Christian Azuaje. Survivers' world premiere was in November 2020, at Trieste Science+Fiction Festival in Italy, before stopping by other fests. "This is not a drill. Please stay indoors. Help is on its way." For more info, check out the film on Facebook or head to Carlos' site. To view more short films, click here. Thoughts?