Watch: Rad, Vibrant Sci-Fi Music Video for Aerosol Jezus' Song 'Cozey'

Take an intergalactic voyage to explore different worlds in this enthralling five minute music video for the band Aerosol Jezus. Los Angeles-based director Mitchell Abraham created this impressive sci-fi music video for the track titled "Cozey". It's now available to watch online and if you're into sci-fi and stunning visuals like I am, it's a must see. Experience the thrilling journey of an astronaut, driven by his obsession to uncover mysterious gems scattered across the galaxy in this captivating sci-fi epic,as he discovers the true cost of his pursuit. Shot on location over four months with only two people. This is so good and so enticing, I'd like to see them put together a longer short film based around this astronaut character, adding in some additional narrative. Yes it's just a music video, but sometimes filmmakers come up with something really cool that transcends just being visually striking. Make it happen! Check out the "Cozey" video below & enjoy.

Thanks to Mitchell for the tip on this debuting. Brief description from Vimeo: "Experience the exhilarating journey of an astronaut, propelled far from home by his obsession to unearth mysterious gems strewn across the galaxy in this sci-fi epic, as he discovers the true cost of his pursuit." This music video for Aerosol Jezus' song "Cozey" is written and directed and created by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Mitchell Abraham - you can also find him on LinkedIn. It's co-directed by / features cinematography by Zachary Ostapchenko. Story by Robert Abraham. Produced, Edited, Color, and Visual Effects by Mitchell Abraham. He explains: "It was a labor of love. We did what we had to do because the story of our character's obsession and its ultimate consequences required it. We filmed most of it on location for four months – just my DP and I." For more info on the music video and full credits, visit Vimeo. To watch more shorts, click here. What did you think?