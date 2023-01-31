Watch: Road Rage Dark Comedy Short Film 'A Simple F*!&ing Gesture'

"Not giving 'the wave' is just a symbol of what we've become as a society." Road rage is dangerous!! Don't let it take over you. This Canadian short film titled A Simple F*!&ing Gesture is about a couple that gets super pissed in their car one evening. After playing at festivals the past few years, it's now online to watch for free. While stuck in traffic, emotions escalate for a husband and wife when another driver doesn’t give them a "thank you wave" after they cut in. Comparing him to a symbol of all that is wrong in the world, they are terrified when he pulls over to confront them. Starring Paul Bates, Christy Bruce, Chuck Shamata. At only 8 mins, this is a fast and easy watch, and a nice reminder that anger comes all too easily these days.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one. Quick synopsis via YouTube: "While stuck in traffic, emotions escalate for a husband and wife when another driver doesn't give them a 'thank you wave' after they cut in." A Simple F*cking Gesture is a short film written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Jesse Shamata - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official site. Produced by Suzan Mazur & Jesse Shamata. Featuring cinematography by Martin Hawkes, and editing by Christopher Donaldson. This originally premiered in 2021 at the New Directors/New Films Festival, and it has played at numerous fests since then. For more info, visit SOTW or the film's official site. To watch more shorts, click here. Thoughts?