Watch: 'Rushmore' Spoofs from 1999 of 'Truman Show' + 'Armageddon'

"We're gonna blow it up, sir, but we're gonna need the best dynamite man imaginable." So find that man and save Earth! Found in someone's dusty video collection comes this comedy bit that originally aired at the end of the 1990s. Wes Anderson's big breakout film was Rushmore, his second feature film after his indie debut Bottle Rocket. It opened in theaters in early 1999 after initially premiering at the 1998 Toronto Film Festival. The film was a massive indie hit at the time, earning over $17 million at the box office that year. In celebration of its success, the cast were recruited to make skits for the 1999 MTV Movie Awards to help promote the event. Someone found this old video and uploaded it on YouTube for all of us to enjoy. I didn't even know they made this! I'm sure most forgot. It features Jason Schwartzman reprising his role as Max Fischer to put on new plays - riffing on The Truman Show, Armageddon, & Out of Sight. View below.

Thanks to Kottke for the tip on this amusing 90s gem. The video features all three plays (for The Truman Show, Armageddon, Out of Sight) and the intro edited together - originally aired as promotion for the 1999 MTV Movie Awards. Some of the comments really sum up how great this video is to find and rediscover all these years later. "Thanks a lot for keeping this secured in the vault. They [are] equally funny and intriguing, besides the fact that already by 99' Wes [Anderson] knew Who he was and what he wanted to make, and the last 20+ years the Man just been perfecting his weird ass lovable Craft." Good point. "How come Rushmore was not nominated for the 1999 MTV Movie Awards?" Also a good question, but really who cares about the dumb MTV Movie Awards anyway?! Rushmore has lasted longer and had a bigger cultural impact than these bogus awards ever have. I wonder what Wes Anderson thinks about Rushmore now? Does he still think it's good?