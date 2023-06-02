SHORT FILMS

Watch: Smart Short Film 'Mathlete' Set in a Ghanaian Boarding School

June 2, 2023
"How much does it take to corrupt a soul?" Discover what it takes in this compelling new thriller short film titled Mathlete, from a talented up-and-coming Ghanaian filmmaker named Ebeneza Blanche. It's set at an elite Ghanaian boarding school, following a group of students in a math class. The focus is on one named Emmanuel, who is a model student, as his teacher points out. But he doesn't have enough money to pay the school fees – until he comes up with a plan one night. This stars Emmanuel Wilberforce, Yaw Filla, Glenn Ascencion, Eben Badu, and Malachi Manukure. It's pretty clear this is made by a super smart filmmaker who knows what he's doing. I'm looking forward to seeing him make a full-length feature, which will hopefully making him mainstream. Until then, even at 15 minutes, this short is definitely worth a watch.

Thanks to Short of the Week for the tip on this one debuting. Quick intro from YouTube: "Ebeneza Blanche's short film takes us on a journey through the eyes of a student within the ruthless environment of a Ghanaian boarding school, resulting in a moral dilemma for the protagonist, as played by Emmanuel Wilberforce." Mathlete is both written and directed by Ghanaian-Dutch-British filmmaker Ebeneza Blanche - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo or visit his official website or follow him @filmbyebs. Produced by Luca Chapman. Made by the production company SMUGGLER. Executive produced by Elizabeth Doonan. With cinematography by Sam Meyer; featuring the song "Odofo Nnyi Ekyir Biara" by Ebo Taylor. For more info, check out the film on Vimeo or head to SOTW. To watch more short films, click here. What did you think?

