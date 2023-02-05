Watch: SNL's Funny 'Mario Kart' Movie Spoof Starring Pedro Pascal

"Karting out here isn't a game… If we're gonna make it, we need all the help we can get." Ha! Yeah this is hilarious. I'd actually watch if it were real!! On last night's Saturday Night Live, they aired a fake trailer for a new "Mario Kart" adaptation. It's a riff on HBO's The Last of Us series, which is getting rave reviews from critics, but it's also spoofing how hard it is to turn Mario into a movie or show. Even though there actually is a Super Mario Bros movie coming out in a few months anyway! This comedy sketch give us a taste of what it would be like if they turned Mario Kart into a gritty HBO post-apocalyptic series. "It's been ten years since our kingdom fell. The only thing we have left? Hope." Pedro Pascal (this week's SNL host) stars as Mario, with Chloe Fineman as the Princess. The production value is off the charts, this looks legit and has some solid VFX for a fun TV spoof. It's a' worth watching just to hear Pascal dramatically say, "It's a' me, Mario."

The video above is embedded direct from SNL's YouTube account - but it's only available to watch in the US unfortunately (we'll replace the video when another one is available). SNL's brief synopsis for this spoof: "In a video game turned series, a trailer follows a group of people as they try to help a princess get to Rainbow Road." I also laughed at the serious voiceover line from this trailer saying: "All your favorite wacky racers re-imagined as complex, dramatic HBO characters." From Yoshi to Luigi to Toad to Bowser - only missing a few others. The 3-minute sketch stars Pedro Pascal (the star of "The Last of Us" and "The Mandalorian") as Mario, along with Kenan Thompson as Bowser, Chloe Fineman as Princess Peach, Bowen Yang as Yoshi, and Mikey Day as Luigi. Saturday Night Live is currently in its 48th season, and this video comes from the 942nd episode of the classic sketchy comedy series airing Saturday evenings on NBC. Still funny?