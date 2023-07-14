Watch: Stunning Experimental Dance Short Film 'Inside The Blind Iris'

"Better to wake up, you fool." This is incredible. A magnificent 10-min short film is available online called Inside The Blind Iris, directed by Brazilian filmmaker Douglas Bernardt. Filmed in the UK, this features choreography and art direction by famed dancer Botis Seva, along with mesmerizing cinematography by DP Harry Wheeler. "Inside The Blind Iris is an experimental cinematic dance film exploring oppression and the absence of belonging. Set in the main character’s confused state of mind, dancers appear as haunting spirits and memories, as he journeys in search of his own self." It's a visual experience that combines dance and cinematography and music to explore themes of oppression and dominance and autonomy. Featuring music by composed Torben Lars Sylvest. The light & shadows dance scenes that kick in at ~4:30 in this video are phenomenal, visually astounding and kinetic. The ending with the whale is also rad - an obvious reference to Béla Tarr's Werckmeister Harmonies. Take a few minutes of your time to watch and be amazed.

Thanks to Vimeo Staff Picks for featuring this dance short in their selection. Original intro from Vimeo: "Inside The Blind Iris is an experimental dance film exploring oppression and the absence of belonging. Set in the main character's confused state of mind, dancers appear as haunting spirits and memories, as he journeys in search of his own self." Inside The Blind Iris is directed by filmmaker Douglas Bernardt based in São Paulo, Brazil - you can see more of his work on his Vimeo page or follow him on IG @dougbernardt. Commissioned by Sadler's Well Theatre in London. With dance choreography by Botis Seva (Olivier award winning dance artist - visit his official website), who is also the film's artistic director. It's produced by Far From The Norm x Stink Films, and Shea Coleman. Filmed in the UK in an old aero test hangar. "It's about trying to survive in a world where you feel like it's consuming you." For more info on the film, visit Sadler's Well's site (where there's a behind-the-scenes video) or Vimeo.